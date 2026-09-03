Malawi: 'Nothing to Hold Us Back' - Mtetemera Rallies Wanderers Ahead of Crucial Simba Clash

Mighty Wanderers Football Club interim coach MacDonald Nginde Mtetemera has declared himself ready to lead the club into a crucial Caf Champions League clash against Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this coming Sunday.

Mtetemera was appointed interim coach following the suspension of Bob Mpinganjira, after Wanderers suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Ekhaya Football Club in the Airtel Top 8 final at Bingu National Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes continental clash, Mtetemera said he was fully prepared to deliver for the club during this turbulent period. "I want to appeal to the Wanderers family to remain united. There is nothing to hold us back if there is unity," he said.

The interim boss also struck a note of optimism, insisting Wanderers can progress to the next round despite the challenge posed by Simba. "It is a difficult game on paper but, on the pitch, it can be a different story. We will try everything to progress [to the next round]," he said.

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In a statement released on Tuesday, Wanderers appealed directly to fans to rally behind Mtetemera during this period of upheaval. "We kindly appeal to everyone to rally behind our newly appointed coach and offer him full support during this period," the statement read.

Wanderers National Supporters' Chairperson Mark Chimwenje also threw his weight behind Mtetemera, expressing confidence the club could rise to the occasion. "We have the best squad in the country. We need to be united for us to achieve our target this season," he said.

Meanwhile, Wanderers have confirmed ticket prices for the crucial first-leg tie against Simba, with standard tickets priced at K5,000 and VIP tickets set at K25,000. Tickets will be sold on match day.

Wanderers will travel to Tanzania for the second leg, scheduled for next week, with the winner of the tie set to face either De Augsto or Fomboni in the second round.