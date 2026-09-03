Sudan: Prime Minister Orders Suspension of Procedures Concerning Nile Poultry Company

3 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

In the interest of the public good and to safeguard the rights of all parties, Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris has directed the suspension of procedures concerning Nile Poultry Company pending further review and consultations aimed at reaching a fair and sustainable solution.

The move reaffirms the government's commitment to the rights of citizens who were resettled as a result of the construction of the Merowe Dam, as well as its commitment to continued support for the development of resettlement areas and the strengthening of their economic and social stability.

The matter will continue to be considered in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, with the aim of reaching a balanced and broadly acceptable solution that safeguards citizens' rights, protects the project and ensures its sustainability and development.

Read the original article on SNA.

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