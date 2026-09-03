Rwanda: Kwita Izina - Israel Mbonyi, Patrice Evra to Name Baby Gorillas

Rwanda is set to welcome another high-profile group of personalities for the 21st edition of Kwita Izina, the annual gorilla naming ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 4, in Kinigi, Musanze District.

Among the big names confirmed so far is Secretary-General of UN Tourism Shaikha Al Nuwais, former France and Manchester United player Patrice Evra, former France international Mamadou Sakho, Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi and Egyptian businessman Ahmed Sadek Elsewedy.

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Other namers are expected to be announced before Friday.

The personalities from tourism, football, music and business will join other guests in giving names to baby mountain gorillas as Rwanda celebrates its conservation efforts.

Twenty-two baby gorillas will be given names at this year's Kwita Izina.

Shaikha Al Nuwais

Shaikha Al Nuwais is the Secretary-General of UN Tourism and the first woman to lead the global tourism organisation in its 50-year history.

Her participation comes as Rwanda continues to position conservation and tourism as key pillars of its development, with mountain gorillas among the country's most recognised tourism attractions.

Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra is a former France and Manchester United captain who enjoyed a highly successful career at the top level of European football.

The former left-back won five Premier League titles with Manchester United and was part of the team that lifted the UEFA Champions League.

Evra earned 81 caps for France and represented the national team at major international tournaments during his career.

Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho is a former French international footballer who captained Paris Saint-Germain before moving to the Premier League.

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The former defender played for Liverpool and Crystal Palace during his career in England and earned 29 caps for France.

Sakho was also part of France's squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Israel Mbonyi

Israel Mbonyi is one of Rwanda's leading gospel musicians and songwriters.

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Mbonyi has built a major following in Rwanda and across East Africa through his gospel music.

His participation in Kwita Izina adds a local entertainment touch to this year's list of namers.

Ahmed Sadek Elsewedy

Ahmed Sadek Elsewedy is the chairman of Elsewedy Electric, an Egyptian energy and infrastructure company with operations across several markets.

Kwita Izina

Inspired by Rwanda's traditional naming ceremony for newborns, Kwita Izina has been held annually since 2005 and has grown into one of the country's biggest conservation and tourism events.

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The ceremony brings together high-profile personalities from sports, entertainment, business, tourism and conservation to celebrate newborn mountain gorillas and highlight efforts to protect the endangered species.

At the 20th edition last year, 40 baby gorillas were named by personalities including Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, TikTok star Khaby Lame, filmmaker Michael Bay, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade and former footballers Mathieu Flamini, Javier Pastore and Bacary Sagna.

This year's ceremony will be held under the theme "Conservation is Life: Sustaining the Future."

The ceremony will be followed on Saturday, September 5, by the Kwita Izina Concert at BK Arena, headlined by Nigerian artiste Rema.

Rwandan artistes Kivumbi King and Kenny Sol, alongside DJ Senshi, are also set to perform at the concert.