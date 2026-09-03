South Africa: Bitter Honey - a Long-Kept Family Secret Redefines a Mother-Daughter Relationship

With a mother-daughter relationship at its heart, Bitter Honey explores relationships, resilience and what it means to fully wear your skin and carve your own space in this world.

In Lọlá Ákínmádé's first standalone novel, Tina has had her taste of fame as the nation's Eurovision pop princess. But beneath her glittery façade, Tina is desperate to discover who she really is. Her mother, Nancy, seems desperate to keep the past under wraps, but will an unexpected figure help open the door? Here is an excerpt.

***

She wonders how the sizzling-hot iron would feel against her eyes.

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Would it first peel off the skin surrounding them? Would her irises melt into something viscous like honey and her pupils into black tar?

Tina absorbs her reflection in the vanity mirror, which is outlined with bulbous spotlights. The sharp shrill of her phone interrupts the macabre thoughts swirling around in her mind.

"Grattis på din födelsedag," that familiar voice croons over her tiny flip phone. Happy birthday.

"Hej, Mamma," Tina says, her nerves settling a little. "Tusen tack." Thousand thanks.

"How does it feel to be twenty?" her mother Nancy asks, her tone more jovial than normal.

"No different." Tina adjusts the phone as a makeup artist dabs her bottom lip with neon-pink gloss.

"I can't wait to see you win tonight."

"I'm so nervous right now," Tina says. Not...