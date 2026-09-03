South Africa: Profmed and Strove Launch Profmed Wellbeing to Promote Proactive Health Among South Africa's Professionals

Profmed, South Africa's largest restricted medical scheme for graduate professionals, has partnered with health technology company Strove to launch Profmed WellBeing, a dedicated wellbeing app designed to help members make healthier choices every day. The platform forms a key part of the scheme's Consumer Digital Journey, making it easier for members to engage with their health and wellbeing in a more proactive way

South Africa's professionals carry a particular kind of pressure. Long hours, demanding careers, years of study before a first real salary, and the constant weight of responsibility, what Profmed refers to as the "invisible load", often mean that the people best equipped to care for others are the least likely to prioritise their own health. For a medical scheme built specifically for professionals, that paradox is exactly the challenge Profmed WellBeing was designed to address.

Against this backdrop, Profmed has partnered with health technology company Strove to launch Profmed WellBeing. The app builds on more than 60 years of caring for South Africa's professionals, supporting members not only when they need treatment, but also in the everyday decisions that influence their long-term health and wellbeing.

A shift in what a medical aid can be

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For most people, interaction with a medical scheme is episodic. It typically happens when something goes wrong. Yet many of the factors that have the greatest influence long-term health, including physical activity, sleep, nutrition, stress and mental wellbeing, are shaped not by acute events, but by the habits formed between them.

This is where digital health tools are beginning to change the healthcare experience. As members...