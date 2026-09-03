South Africa: Charges Withdrawn Against Iozzo, Roets and Van Rensburg After DPP Finds Allegations Baseless

Following a DPP review, charges against Alpha founder Antonio Iozzo, Daniel Werner Roets and AJ van Rensburg are withdrawn; SAPS removed false publications, and perjury probes continue.

All criminal charges against Alpha Founder and CEO Antonio Iozzo, CFO Daniel Werner Roets and Abraham Johannes van Rensburg were formally withdrawn at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today following a full review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The withdrawal brings the criminal proceedings against all three men to an end.

The charges arose from complaints laid by Nicola Iozzo and Gregory Hutchinson relating to a long-running dispute concerning private family trusts. The DPP reviewed those complaints together with the extensive documents and evidence supplied by Iozzo.

The outcome of the review was unequivocal: the allegations against Iozzo, Roets and van Rensburg were false and baseless. There was no evidence of wrongdoing by any of them.

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Iozzo said the evidence disproving the allegations had been provided to SAPS from the very beginning, as soon as they were notified of the allegations against them. Despite having that evidence, SAPS failed to properly consider or act on it.

"These charges should never have proceeded. That raises extremely serious questions about how SAPS handled this investigation and why charges of this magnitude were allowed to proceed despite the evidence already provided," Iozzo said.

Separately, SAPS published...