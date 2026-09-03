South Africa: We Can Finally Ensure 500,000 Miners Are Paid Out for Silicosis and TB - Here's the Problem

Nearly half a million miners are owed compensation for silicosis and tuberculosis claims but getting the money to them and their families is still a hard journey.

The migrant labour system that built South Africa's gold economy was a machine for moving value in one direction. It pulled men into the Witwatersrand goldfields from the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, took their working years underground and sent them home when their lungs failed. Wages left as remittances. Silica dust stayed in their chests. And the compensation they were owed stayed stranded on the wrong side of a border.

The system had every rail it needed to carry labour in. It never laid the one to carry justice back out. That missing rail is the unfinished business of the goldfields, and for the first time the tools to build it exist.

Six years ago it looked as though that was finally being fixed. The 2019 class-action settlement with six gold mining companies created the Tshiamiso Trust and roughly R5-billion to pay silicosis and tuberculosis claims. By February 2026 the Trust had paid out about R2.5-billion across six countries. That is halfway through the money, and roughly halfway through the time it has to spend it.

The people are nowhere near halfway. Advocates count something in the order of 500,000 potential claimants. About 23,000 have been...