Ghana: 13 Dead, 5 Injured in Sege-Ada Road Crash

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead following a fatal road crash involving a Ford Transit bus and a Toyota Hiace on the Sege-Ada road yesterday.

The accident occurred while the two vehicles were travelling along the Sege Highway towards Ada.

Personnel from the Sege Fire Station were dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue operations and attend to the victims.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a total of 18 people were involved in the collision. Thirteen of them were pronounced dead, while five others sustained critical injuries.

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The injured victims were subsequently rushed to the Sege Polyclinic, where they are receiving treatment.

In a statement, Assistant Divisional Officer, Isaac Kojo Opoku of the Public Relations Department at the GNFS Headquarters, expressed the service's condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

The circumstances leading to the crash, as well as the identities of the deceased, are yet to be established.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.