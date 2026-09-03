Ghana: Absa Auto Fair Opens New Vehicle Ownership Opportunities

Absa Bank Ghana has organised its maiden Auto Fair, providing prospective vehicle buyers with access to dealers, spare-parts and automotive service providers, as well as financing and motor insurance options.

Held at Ghud Park in Accra, the fair brought together vehicle dealers, automotive service providers and prospective buyers in a one-stop marketplace.

Visitors had the opportunity to test-drive electric, petrol and diesel vehicles, compare available models and engage dealers on vehicle specifications, prices, accessories, spare-parts availability and other ownership considerations.

The fair also enabled representatives of Absa Bank to engage prospective buyers on financing options for electric, petrol and diesel vehicles, motorcycles and electric-vehicle chargers.

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Eligible customers were able to explore repayment periods of up to 96 months, with applicable interest rates determined by their individual credit profiles.

Commenting on the event, the Director of Personal and Private Banking at Absa Bank Ghana Ltd, Mr Charles Addo, said the level of interest in the fair reflected a strong demand for a more convenient route to vehicle ownership.

"The interest we observed during the Absa Auto Fair tells us that there is strong demand for a more convenient path to vehicle ownership. At Absa Bank, we will continue to support customers with affordable financing solutions that suit their needs," he said.

Beyond the display of vehicles, the fair provided buyers with the opportunity to speak directly with dealers and automotive service providers and obtain information to guide their purchasing decisions.

The maiden Absa Auto Fair was organised in partnership with Citi 97.3 FM and Hollard Insurance.