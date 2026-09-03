Rwanda: EVRA Describes Rwanda Visit As 'Deep, Powerful and Emotional'

Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has described his first experiences in Rwanda as "deep, powerful and emotional" after visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Evra is in Rwanda as one of the namers for the 21st Kwita Izina ceremony, which will take place in Kinigi, Musanze District, on September 4. The event will see 22 baby mountain gorillas receive names from prominent figures from sports, conservation, business, entertainment, philanthropy and public service.

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On his first day in Rwanda, Evra visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, an experience he said helped him gain a deeper understanding of the country and its people.

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"Whenever I travel, I feel it's important to understand the history of the country to truly understand its people," the five-time Premier League champion said in a social media post.

"My visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial was deep, powerful and emotional."

Evra also expressed sympathy for the victims and survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"I want to say sorry for what happened to my Rwandan brothers and sisters," he said, adding that no words could change the past.

However, he said witnessing what Rwanda has achieved since the genocide and how the country continues to move forward was inspiring.

Evra also reflected on his previous meeting with President Paul Kagame, saying that learning more about Rwanda's history had deepened his respect for the country's journey.

"I met your President a long time ago, but after seeing and understanding more about Rwanda's journey, I have an even deeper respect for the way these difficult matters have been handled," he said.

He also stressed the importance of remembering the past while protecting the future.

"Respect Rwanda. The past must never be forgotten, and the future must always be protected."

Evra headlines a list of gorilla namers at the 21st edition of Kwita Izina which will take place under the theme "Conservation is Life: Sustaining the Future."

The 2026 programme includes a gorilla trekking experience for namers, conservation activities and the main naming ceremony at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park.