Botswana: Rwanda, Botswana Seek to Deepen Defence Cooperation

Rwanda and Botswana are looking to expand military training and professional development opportunities between their armed forces as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

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This was highlighted on Wednesday, September 2, as Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga received Commander of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Gen Mpho Churchill Mophuting at RDF headquarters in Kimihurura.

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Mophuting was in Kigali for the 2026 annual meetings of the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG). He and Muganga discussed the progress made in military cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to further develop it.

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The ESAAMLG meetings are taking place in Kigali from August 31 to September 5, bringing together representatives from the group's 22 member states.

Muganga commended the progress made in defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly through the exchange of military training opportunities at various levels.

He noted that these opportunities have enabled officers from both defence forces to gain a deeper understanding of each other's institutions, share operational experiences and strengthen professional ties.

Rwanda is also looking to broaden such exchanges through the National Defence University Rwanda (NDU-R), including the National Defence College Rwanda, which began programmes this year.

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According to RDF, Muganga welcomed the establishment of the defence university and the defence college, expressing Rwanda's readiness to welcome Botswana officers to the institutions as part of efforts to further expand and deepen military training cooperation.