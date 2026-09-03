Rwanda: 27-Year-Old Wins Youth MP By-Election - Provisional Results

3 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Ben Niyonshuti emerged as the leading candidate in the provisional results of the Wednesday's by-election for the youth representative in the Chamber of Deputies, according to provisional results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC.

ALSO READ: 54 candidates cleared for youth MP by-election

The 27-year-old secured 47 votes, representing 23.9 per cent of the votes cast. 53 candidates raced to occupy the youth MP seat vacated by Venutse Icyitegetse, who resigned on June 11, citing personal reasons.

David Shema came second with 20 votes (or 10.2 per cent). The other candidates got less than four per cent of the votes.

ALSO READ: MP Venuste Icyitegetse resigns

The voters were members of the executive committees of the National Youth Council at district and national levels.

The final results are expected to be announced by September 9.

Read the original article on New Times.

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