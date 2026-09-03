Mozambique: Promotions in Public Administration to Resume Next October

Maputo — Mozambique's Ministry of State Administration has announced that promotions and career changes within the public administration will resume in October of this year, after they were suspended in 2022 as a result of shortage of funds to cover the necessary expenditure.

According to Biza Novela, spokesperson for the Coordinating Council of the Ministry of State Administration and Civil Service, which is taking place in Macaneta, Marracuene District, southern Maputo province, the government intends to address civil servants' concerns, although it acknowledges financial limitations regarding the scope of coverage.

"The intention is to launch this process in October. A specific budget allocation has already been made for these administrative actions. The measure will initially prioritize civil servants whose files were virtually complete when the actions were suspended", she said.

Last May, the Prime Minister, Benvinda Levi, addressing the deputies in the country's Parliament, Assembly of the Republic, announced the availability of one billion meticais (15.6 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) for the resumption of promotions and career changes within the public administration.

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On that occasion, the Prime Minister explained that the public administration has about 180,500 employees in condition to be promoted and change careers, therefore "the Economic and Social Plan and State Budget (2026 PESOE) plans to make available one billion meticais to gradually resume promotions, taking into account the current macro-fiscal challenges that the country is facing."

According to Novela, priority will be given to employees whose files were already finalized in 2022, including those who had obtained approval from the Administrative Tribunal, the body responsible for checking the legality of public expenditure.

"Those who had their files halted in 2022 will likely be the first to benefit from these promotions. At this stage, the scope will cover civil servants ranked between levels 1 and 11 of the salary scale. This selection stems from the need to balance civil servants' demands with available financial resources", Novela said.

She explained that alongside the resumption of promotions and career changes, the Ministry is preparing a new recruitment model for the civil service. The entry-level competitive exam is set to be centralized and conducted entirely online, "thereby reducing costs for candidates, minimizing in-person contact, and curbing opportunities for illicit practices"

"This process will be centralized within our Ministry and will take place throughout the country digitally. Candidates will be able to submit a single application and, if accepted, be posted anywhere in the country based on sectoral needs", she said.

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Novela also announced the creation of the School of Governance, which is expected to provide continuous training and induction for new employees. The institution will replace the now-defunct Institute for Training in Public and Local Government Administration (IFAPAs), incorporating their capacity-building functions but with a broader scope.