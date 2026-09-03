South Africa: SAPS Confirms Dismissal of Major General Feroz Khan

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of Major General Feroz Khan in terms of Regulation 9(7)(b) of the SAPS Discipline Regulations.

"Major General Khan was deemed dismissed in terms of Regulation 9(7)(b) of the SAPS Discipline Regulations, following his failure to appear before the designated senior officer responsible for dealing with the expeditious disciplinary process," the SAPS said in a statement on Wednesday.

This was as the SAPS reiterated its commitment to accountability, discipline and professional conduct within the organisation.

"No member, regardless of rank or position, is above the law or the applicable disciplinary framework. As the matter has been the subject of legal proceedings, SAPS will continue to respect and abide by the decisions of the courts and provide further information where legally permissible," SAPS said.