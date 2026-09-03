Zimbabwe: Saintfloew, Voltz JT to Headline Shoko Festival Mash Up Night

Zimbabwean Hip Hop stars Saintfloew and Voltz JT are set to headline this year's Shoko Festival Mash Up Night at Harare Gardens on 25 September.

Saintfloew will make his debut at the festival, while Voltz JT returns to the event after a previous appearance.

They will be joined by Mugaratia, Xiba and Bulawayo-based artist Bhila with organisers promising a night showcasing different sounds and generations of Zimbabwean Hip Hop.

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All performers will be backed by a full live band, adding a different dimension to their performances.

Saintfloew, who has built a following with songs including Uchazondida and Gucci N Dior, said he was excited about making his Shoko Festival debut.

"I can't wait to tear up the Shoko stage. I've been waiting for this moment! This is going to be a really unique performance so don't miss it!" he said.

Voltz JT, known for his social commentary and thought-provoking lyrics, said he was looking forward to returning to the festival.

"I'm so excited to be performing at the Shoko Festival Mash Up night. Last time I was there it was amazing! I hope you bring the same energy. Let's celebrate culture and music together on the 25th of September," he said.

Mash Up Night curator Dennis Shoko said the line-up was designed to showcase the diversity of Zimbabwe's Hip Hop scene.

"When putting together the Mash Up Nights lineup, the idea was really to celebrate ZimHipHop in all its different forms," Shoko said.

"These are artists who have shaped the culture, artists who are carrying it forward, and audiences who have grown up alongside the music."

Mugaratia will make his return after performing at the 2024 edition in Chitungwiza, while Xiba will make her festival debut.

Bhila is also expected to bring a distinctive sound to the stage, blending Afro-soul and Mbaqanga influences.

The festival will also feature the third edition of Mashoko Tapes, a music residency bringing together Mash Up Night performers to collaborate on an original album.

Supermuno, Millz Million, Easy Ice, Luigi Badgenna and Hooksmith will feature on Mashoko Tapes Volume 3, which is scheduled for release ahead of the festival.

DJ MadeHerBelieve will also perform at the event.

Now in its 16th edition, Shoko Festival is organised by Magamba Network and celebrates alternative youth culture, creative expression and freedom of expression.

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The Mash Up Night forms part of the festival's wider programme aimed at providing a platform for Zimbabwean artists and strengthening the country's urban music culture.