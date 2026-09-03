Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Official Faces Rape Charges

A principal officer at the ZANU-PF Headquarters in Harare has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter.

Kefas Maunganidze appeared before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was granted US$500 bail.

State prosecutor Lawrence Gangaridza alleges that on August 27, 2026, at around 7:00 PM, the complainant was relaxing on a bed in her mother's bedroom when the accused entered while talking on his phone.

After a lengthy phone conversation, Maunganidze began shouting at the complainant about her sister's graduation. The complainant remained silent.

He then allegedly strangled her with one hand while pulling down her tracksuit bottoms with the other, pinning her face-up on the bed. The court heard that he then sexually assaulted her without her consent.

Afterward, the complainant informed her sister while bathing in the bathroom.

Her sister alerted their parents, who accompanied the complainant to Mabelreign Police Station to file a report.

Police attended the scene and arrested the accused.