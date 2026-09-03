South Africa: Witness Threatens Legal Action Against Ad Hoc Committee, Claiming Personal Information Was Leaked

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has noted a letter from one of its witnesses, Ms Sarah-Jane Trent, in which she accuses the committee of misconduct and threatens to take legal action.

Committee Chairperson Mr Molapi Soviet Lekganyane said as the letter was addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Thoko Didiza, and calls for action to be taken to address the leaking of sensitive personal and medical information without her consent. All committee members agreed on the decision to note the letter and let the Speaker take the matter further.

The letter was read to the committee yesterday by committee secretary Mr Vhonani Ramaano. In the letter, Ms Trent threatens to take legal action if Parliament does not investigate committee members and officials. She appeared before the committee in March and was questioned extensively on allegations of corruption and criminal infiltration in the police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). Her appearance followed that of her former employer, Mr Paul O'Sullivan.

Mr Ramaano said that in her letter, Ms Trent states that the disclosure of her details may give rise to criminal liability and that she intends to lay criminal charges. She claims her personal and medical information was circulated on social media and a website - something she did not consent to. She further stated that such disclosure is unlawful and improper.

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Committee member Ms Khusela Sangoni said: "We have no idea what Ms Sarah-Jane Trent is talking about. I even tried to do a Google search to see what information had been leaked and where but could not find anything. This is literally a private citizen who is instructing Parliament how to conduct its business."

Committee member Mr Damien Klopper stated that the committee's meetings are available to the public on Parliament's virtual platforms and, thus, there is nothing to hide. "I do not think it's anybody's prerogative to dictate to this committee on how it should operate."

Mr David Skosana, another committee member, said: "... telling the Speaker how things should be done, is nothing but white privilege." He was supported in this by committee member Ms Leigh-Ann Mathys who said, "We have seen the audacity of whiteness on full display again."

The committee reiterated that its proceedings were transparent during the hearings, but the Speaker must decide on how to deal with the matter.

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The committee will continue with its deliberations on its draft report today.

Rajaa Azzakani