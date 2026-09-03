Kenya: Govt Extends University, Tvet Funding Application Deadline to Sep 21

3 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has extended the application window for tertiary education funding for first-time university students and TVET trainees to September 21, 2026.

In a press statement dated September 3, 2026, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the initial application window closed on August 31, with 789,422 applications received.

The government has already disbursed Sh22.12 billion in first-semester/term funding to continuing university students and TVET trainees.

The extension follows concerns that some eligible first-time students and trainees may have failed to apply before the initial deadline for various reasons.

The Universities Fund and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) have consequently been directed to extend the application period to September 21.

"All eligible first-time applicants in universities and TVETs are invited to promptly apply for funding within this extended window," Ogamba said.

The CS clarified that applications from first-time applicants will be assessed and processed under the current Student-Centred Funding Model.

He added that transitional mechanisms to the Universal Access and Funding Framework will be implemented once Parliament passes the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.