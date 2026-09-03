Ethiopia: Egypt Must Accept New Reality, Adjust Approach for Win-Win Nile Deal - Tibor Nagy

Addis Ababa — Egypt must accept a new regional reality and recognize Ethiopia's right to develop its water resources, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy told Pulse of Africa, arguing that Cairo can no longer rely on its historical dominance to dictate terms over the Abay/Nile.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse of Africa, Nagy argued that Egypt's long-standing dominance over the Nile had allowed it to dictate terms for generations, despite being a downstream country that contributes no water to the river.

He said Cairo had become accustomed to the notion that it could claim virtually complete control over the Abay/Nile, an approach he suggested is increasingly out of step with the region's changing political and economic realities.

Nagy said Egypt "has to accept a new reality," pointing to Ethiopia's rapid development and the shifting balance of power in the region.

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He argued that the region's political landscape has changed significantly, saying Egypt must recognize that in 2026 there is a new balance of power, and that Ethiopia has grown tremendously.

Nagy said Ethiopia is in a "very fast nation-building mode" and has rights to Abay/Nile waters that were historically denied to it.

Nagy said a lasting agreement would be possible if Egypt reassessed its approach to the negotiations and entered the talks with a fundamentally different outlook.

He argued that a shift toward mutual recognition and respect for the rights and dignity of all countries involved could pave the way for a "win-win" agreement over the Abay/Nile.

"Both nations start with a new attitude and come out with an agreement that everybody will be happy with," he said.

Nagy also rejected the idea that Ethiopia's use of its own natural resources should be regarded as selfish or an existential threat to Egypt.

"Countries use their own natural resources. Now, you know, let's get real," he said.

Nagy further questioned Egypt's position on Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea, contrasting it with Cairo's claims concerning the Nile.

"If Egypt is saying that only the littoral states to the Red Sea have any say in management questions, then only the states that contribute water to the Nile would have any say on use of the Nile," he said, describing the position as "sheer hypocrisy."

Addressing Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea, Nagy said it was "absolutely essential" for the country to have some form of maritime outlet, describing Ethiopia as the world's largest landlocked country while emphasizing its long history of access to the sea.

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Recalling Ethiopia's former maritime presence, he noted that the country once had its own navy, a naval base and Ethiopian admirals serving in its maritime forces.

Nagy described the loss of Ethiopia's access to the sea as "a very unfortunate outcome," framing the country's current pursuit of maritime access as connected to its historical relationship with the Red Sea.

Therefore, Nagy argued that Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea is a legitimate aspiration, urging neighboring countries to show greater understanding of Ethiopia's interests.