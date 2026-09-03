Malawi Unveils Mega-Farm Plan to Attract Foreign Investment

Malawi is seeking a staggering $2.4 billion -- roughly K4 trillion -- from private investors and development partners to fund the development of 470,000 hectares of irrigable land earmarked for ambitious mega-farm projects across the country.

The eye-watering investment appeal was made today in Kigali, Rwanda, on the sidelines of the Africa Food Systems Forum 2026, as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Roza Fatch Mbilizi unveiled the Malawi Mega Farm Legacy Investment Programme to a room of potential investors.

Mbilizi said the government is pursuing an aggressive, investment-driven transformation of the country's agricultural sector, aimed at boosting productivity, food security, commercialisation, climate resilience and export growth all at once.

She revealed the ambitious scheme would convert vast tracts of underutilised arable and irrigable land into commercially viable farming enterprises.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are transforming our underutilised arable and irrigable land for commercial competitive agricultural activities. There are about 15 value chains available, but we are concentrating first on maize, groundnuts, rice and soybean. Malawi is peaceful and has vibrant business oriented population, enabling investors to thrive," she told the forum.

The initiative has already won praise from within Malawi's agricultural sector.

Civil Society Agriculture Network director Elizabeth Namaona commended the programme, saying it had the potential to transform and commercialise agriculture nationwide by putting idle land to productive use while creating much-needed jobs.

Among the investors present was Reinke head of strategic partnerships and government affairs Fanie du Toit, who pledged efforts to help mobilise resources aimed at boosting Malawi's agricultural export earnings.

Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Malawi director Eluphy Nyirenda said the organisation remained committed to supporting Malawi in developing the programme and positioning the country as a prime destination for agricultural investment.