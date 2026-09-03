Nigeria: 2 Nigerians Extradited to US to Face Sextortion Charges

The United States' Justice Department has announced that two Nigerian men have been extradited to the US from Nigeria to face prosecution in two separate cases for the financially motivated sextortion of minors that resulted in the death of teenagers in both the Northern District of Mississippi and the Middle District of North Carolina.

"The defendants were arrested in Nigeria as part of a wider operation with the FBI to apprehend sexual extortionists targeting minors in the United States," said Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"The Department of Justice and this Administration have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to protecting America's children from exploitation and sexual abuse.

"We have strengthened our international law enforcement partnerships to dismantle the foreign criminal networks behind financially motivated sextortion and identify and prosecute the perpetrators of child sexual exploitation who are directly linked to dozens of American teen deaths by suicide."

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"Today's announcement represents two more high-value targets returned to the US by this FBI through Foreign Transfers of Custody," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Two Nigerian subjects arrested in Nigeria in 2023 - Adebola Festus Adekunle and Mudasiru Afeez Olawale - have now been returned to the United States to face justice after allegedly participating in financially motivated sextortion of minors - one resulting in the death of a child.

"Adekunle is charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, the production of child sexual abuse material, coercion and enticement of a minor, and interstate threats with intent to extort - and Olawale is charged with offences relating to sexual exploitation of minors, coercion and enticement of minors, distribution of child pornography, and more.

"They've been overseas for three years, but this FBI and our DOJ partners went and got them. Sextortion is a heinous crime targeting innocent people, often young children - and this FBI will stop at nothing to pursue every single individual who harms vulnerable Americans."

Also reacting to the arrest, US Attorney Dan Bishop for the Middle District of North Carolina said, "Today's announcement makes clear that we will not rest in our pursuit of justice for victims of sextortion: Three years after the indictment, and almost five years since the conduct occurred, the defendant will finally appear in a US court to face the charges against him.

"We are grateful to all the agents, attorneys, and others whose tenacity and steadfast pursuit of justice contributed to the defendant's extradition."

Adekunle, 26, of Lagos, Nigeria, was extradited to face prosecution in an indictment for the financially motivated sextortion of a Mississippi minor, which led to the victim's death.

Adekunle is charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, coercion and enticement of a minor, and interstate threats with intent to extort.

He appeared in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, for an initial appearance on Tuesday.

Adekunle was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 14, 2023, as part of a wider operation with the FBI to apprehend sexual extortionists targeting minors in the United States.

Adekunle faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and mandatory minimum prison sentences on at least two charges. The child exploitation resulting in death charge carries a minimum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office, the FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children Section and International Operations Division, and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

On the other hand, Olawale, 24, of Nigeria, was extradited to face charges related to the financially motivated sextortion of one minor and the financially motivated sextortion and death of another minor victim.

Olawale was charged by indictment in August 2023 with offences relating to sexual exploitation of minors resulting in death, enticement of minors, interstate threatening communications, and distribution of child pornography.

He appeared in federal court in Greensboro, North Carolina, before U.S. Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld on Tuesday.

Olawale was arrested in Nigeria on Aug. 9, 2023, as part of a wider operation with the FBI to apprehend sexual extortionists targeting minors in the United States.

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Olawale faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and mandatory minimum prison sentences on at least two charges. The child exploitation resulting in death charge carries a minimum penalty of 30 years in prison.

This case is being investigated by FBI Charlotte's Greensboro Resident Agency and the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Adekunle and Olawale were extradited to the United States on Aug. 27, with the assistance of the Justice Department's Office of International Affairs, the FBI Legal Attaché in Abuja, and FBI agents from both the Jackson and Greensboro Resident Agencies, who travelled to Nigeria and took them into US custody.

The support and assistance of Nigerian security authorities was essential to this effort, notably that of Nigeria's Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Justice's International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.