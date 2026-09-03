Namibia: Cran Launches Digital Trust System for Safer Online Services

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) has launched a new digital trust initiative to make online transactions and services more secure for citizens, businesses, and government institutions.

The initiative, called DigiNam: Trust is Now Digital, was officially launched yesterday in Windhoek and is expected to support Namibia's move towards a secure digital economy. DigiNam is built on Namibia's National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI), a system that enables secure digital identities, electronic signatures, and trusted online transactions.

Cran will serve as Namibia's Root Certification Authority (Root CA), the highest level of trust for digital services in the country. This means that digital certificates issued under the system can be trusted and used to verify online identities and transactions.

Cran Board of Directors Chairperson Elvis Nashilongo said the launch was an important step in Namibia's digital transformation journey.

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"Today marks another important milestone in Namibia's digital transformation journey. DigiNam provides the trust that is essential for a modern digital society, ensuring that digital interactions are authentic, secure and conducted with confidence," he said.

Cran Chief Executive Officer Emilia Nghikembua said DigiNam was not only about technology, but about building confidence among users of digital services.

"DigiNam is about creating trust in Namibia's digital future. As the national trust anchor, Cran is committed to ensuring that every digital interaction, whether between citizens, businesses or government, is secure, authentic and legally recognised," she said.

She added that the initiative would support innovation, improve service delivery and create opportunities for economic growth.

The launch follows the implementation of the Electronic Transactions Act (No. 4 of 2019), which provides the legal framework for electronic signatures, digital trust services and the accreditation of certification service providers.

Information and Communication Technology Minister Emma Theofelus said trust was important for the growth of the digital economy.

"Trust is the true currency of the digital economy. DigiNam gives life to this trust by making secure digital identities, electronic signatures and trusted online transactions accessible and usable within Namibia's digital ecosystem," she said.

Theofelus said the initiative would allow citizens, businesses and institutions to interact online with greater confidence while protecting the integrity of digital records and communications.

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Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Minister Lucia Iipumbu highlighted the importance of secure digital identity systems in improving access to services.

"Our vision is a Namibia where digital trust enables opportunity, innovation and inclusive development for all," she said.

DigiNam is expected to support services such as e-government platforms, digital identity verification, online banking, healthcare records, educational credentials, electronic contracts and business registration.

Cran said the system would strengthen cybersecurity, improve transparency and support better public service delivery.

The authority said it would continue working with government institutions, businesses, financial institutions, academic bodies and citizens to ensure the successful adoption of the digital trust ecosystem.

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