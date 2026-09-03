Namibia: Home Affairs Becomes Namibia's First Certification Service Provider

The government has taken another step towards expanding online public services after the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) accredited the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security as the country's first Certification Service Provider (CSP).

The accreditation was announced in Windhoek on Tuesday and is seen as an important step in Namibia's drive towards a digital economy.

It allows the ministry to issue and manage digital certificates and public encryption keys to help verify the identity of people using government digital services.

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It was granted under the Electronic Transactions Act of 2019 and the related regulations governing the accreditation of security products and service providers. The accreditation is valid for four years, provided the ministry continues to comply with regulatory requirements.

The development follows the successful Key Signing Ceremony on 28 August, during which CRAN and the ministry established the technical link between Namibia's National Root Certification Authority and the ministry's electronic identity system.

CRAN board chairperson Elvis Nashilongo said the accreditation marks a major milestone in the country's digital transformation.

"This accreditation formally recognises the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security as Namibia's first Certification Service Provider. It shows Cran's commitment to creating a secure, trusted and legally recognised environment for electronic transactions and digital identity services," he said.

As the country's first Certification Service Provider, the ministry will play a key role in rolling out electronic identity (e-ID) services and improving secure digital authentication across government platforms.

The accreditation is expected to support the government's efforts to provide faster, safer and more reliable digital public services.

Nashilongo said that public trust is important as Namibia expands its digital services.

"The issuance of this certificate establishes a trusted foundation for secure digital services in Namibia. It strengthens public confidence in electronic identity systems and supports the country's journey towards a secure digital economy," he said.

Cran said it will continue to oversee the country's National Public Key Infrastructure and National Root Certification Authority to ensure Namibia's digital systems remain secure, reliable and trusted.

The authority added that the accreditation is another step towards building an inclusive, secure digital Namibia.

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