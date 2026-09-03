Namibia: Agribank Crops and Poultry Adviser Resigns

2 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Agricultural Bank of Namibia's (Agribank) technical adviser for crops and poultry, Hanks Saisai, has resigned.

Agribank announced on Wednesday that Saisai resigned with immediate effect.

Saisai worked under Agribank's agri-advisory services division. According to the bank, he resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

Agribank has asked farmers and other stakeholders who need assistance with crops and poultry advisory services to direct their enquiries to the agri advisory services division.

Agribank thanked Saisai for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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