Namibia: Three Northern Kapana Cooks Book Final Spots

A total of 47 aspiring and established kapana vendors competed in the northern preliminary round of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition, with three emerging as winners.

Lucia Gideon, Saima Shipululu, and Loise Imvula earned their place in the national final, where they will compete for life-changing business development prizes.

Nedbank Namibia spokesperson Selma Kaulinge says the competition reflects the bank's belief that small businesses have the power to transform communities and drive economic growth.

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"Kapana is a source of income for thousands of hardworking entrepreneurs across the country.

"Through the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition, we are celebrating the resilience and determination of informal traders while providing a platform that can help them take their businesses to the next level," she says.

Kaulinge says supporting entrepreneurs remains a critical component of sustainable economic development.

"Many successful businesses start small, and by investing in informal traders and providing opportunities for growth, we are helping to build stronger local economies.

"The talent and passion we witnessed at Oshakati demonstrate the remarkable potential that exists within our communities," she says.

According to Kaulinge, the competition's grand prize has been carefully designed to support the economic growth of the ultimate winner.

The national champion will walk away with a fully furnished food trailer valued at N$150 000, a N$10 000 cash prize deposited into a Nedbank account, and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher worth N$5 000, providing the tools and resources needed to expand and formalise their business.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off heads to Windhoek for the final preliminary round on 19 September, where three kapana cooks will secure their spot in the final.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition, co-sponsored by Bakpro and Agra, was established in 2014 to empower informal food traders by giving them a platform to showcase their skills and transform small enterprises into sustainable ventures.