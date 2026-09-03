Namibia: Woman Arrested After Newborn Found in Pit Latrine

An Angolan woman (25) has been arrested after allegedly throwing the body of her newborn baby boy into an old pit latrine at Iihanguti village in the Omusati region.

Omusati regional police commander commissioner Ismael Basson says the incident was reported on Tuesday at about 09h30.

"It's alleged that the suspect gave birth to a male baby, wrapped the body in a blanket and threw it into an old pit latrine," Basson says.

Basson says the woman's housemates became suspicious after noticing that she was no longer pregnant and alerted the police.

"Through investigation and interrogation, the suspect took the police to the pit latrine where the body was removed," he says.

The woman and the baby's body were taken to Oshikuku Hospital, where the suspect was admitted under police guard.

Basson says the suspect remains in police custody while investigations continue.