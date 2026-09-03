Namibia: Borrowing Beyond Stigma

Borrowing decisions are rarely made in calm, comfortable moments.

They usually sit at the junction of pressure and timing.

That is why conversations about personal loans often miss the point. They focus on judgement instead of intention.

Not all borrowing is the same. Borrowing without thinking creates problems, but borrowing with clarity can create options.

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Life does not space out expenses politely. Costs arrive in lumps, while income moves in steady lines. When those two collide, people look for ways to smooth the gap. Sometimes, a personal loan offers that bridge. Not as a shortcut, but as a way to regain balance.

What intention changes is control. A person's decision feels well grounded when they understand why they are borrowing, how long it will take to pay it back and how it fits into their larger financial picture. The loan turns into a short-term fix rather than a long-term burden.

There is also something useful about boundaries. Fixed repayments and defined terms introduce discipline, because now there is an end in sight. Unlike informal arrangements or open ended debt, structured borrowing makes the commitment visible and finite.

It is worth admitting a reality that is often ignored. Not everyone has savings to fall back on. Not everyone can handle unexpected costs without help. For many people, access to credit is not a convenience. It is what prevents a setback from becoming a crisis.

That does not mean borrowing should replace good financial habits. Saving, budgeting and planning are still important. Personal loans work best when they support those habits, not when they challenge them.

Education plays a big role here. Understanding repayments, interest and affordability changes behaviour. When people feel informed rather than judged, they make better choices. They borrow less impulsively and repay more consistently.

When borrowing is discussed openly and honestly, the stigma begins to fall away. The conversation shifts from shame to responsibility. From avoidance to ownership.

A personal loan is not a solution to everything, but in the right moment, used with intention, it can be a practical step forward rather than something to fear.

- Johannes Naikaku is the senior district manager of Old Mutual Finance at Old Mutual Namibia.