Uganda: Bed Bugs Outbreak Hits Busia's Homes, Residents Seek Help

Busia — A section of residents in Busia Municipality has decried the increase in bedbugs, as the critters are becoming more resistant to the chemicals used to kill them. Some residents told Uganda Radio Network that they are having what they described as sleepless nights.

The affected residents are in the villages of Mbale Kidogo, Solo B, and Mawero among both Eastern and Western divisions of Busia Municipality. They say they have tried to spray using chemicals they buy from veterinary shops, but all in vain.

The residents said that they have tried to do joint general cleaning in their houses and compounds, but nothing has changed.

The bedbugs increase every time, making them sleepless at night. Nearly all the residents said they have attempted to find a solution to the pests for months; some have had them for years.

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Robart Friday Were, the general secretary in Mbale Kidogo village, alleges that their village is attacked by ghosts that are in the form of bedbugs because they are persistent.

Namatovu Keti, another resident, said that they are worried about an outbreak of unknown skin diseases because of being bitten by bed bugs.

She appealed to the government to come and intervene by spraying door-to-door.

Elizabeth Mpima, an elderly woman of 78 years, a resident of Mbale Kidogo village, said that they are dying because of bed bugs. She spends the whole night picking away bed bugs on her body.

Jackline Erumbi, another resident, attributes the increasing bedbugs in their houses to poor hygiene and sanitation. They are currently unable to manage garbage because the garbage contractor asks for money to collect their garbage.

Dick Maena, the Busia District Assistant Health Officer in charge of environment, attributed the increase in bed bugs in the area to poor personal hygiene and sanitation.

He said that they have plans to conduct community awareness on hygiene and sanitation.

Juma Odero, the Busia town deputy mayor, apologized for poor garbage management in the town.

He urged residents to observe hygiene and sanitation at the household level as the municipal authority forges measures on proper garbage management.