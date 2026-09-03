Ethiopia: National Emergency Hiding in Plain Sight - Confronting Ethiopia's Education Crisis, Saving Generation Behind Failed Exams

opinion

In the previous academic year, more than 550,210 students sat for the Ethiopian Higher Education Entrance Certificate Examination (EHEECE). These young men and women had spent years in classrooms, carrying not only their own aspirations but also the sacrifices of their families and the collective investment of an entire nation.

Discover moreNewspaper subscriptionAddis Ababa eventsDigital media advertising Yet, when the results were released, a mere 70,544 or 12.8% of examinees scored 50% or above, qualifying them for admission to higher education institutions. Put plainly, 87.2%--or roughly 480,000 Grade 12 examinees--failed to reach the 50% passing mark. Even more alarming, 565 secondary schools across the country failed to yield a single passing student.

This structural collapse is not an isolated incident. In 2025, close to 582,000 students sat for the national exam, yet only 8.4% crossed the threshold required for university entry. The trend was equally grim in 2024, when just 36,409 out of 684,405 examinees--a striking 5.4%--met the standard.

At some point, society must stop treating these outcomes as merely disappointing statistics. They are an alarm bell signalling a generational crisis.

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Discover moreEthiopian news updatesEthiopian election analysisnews Decades ago, the United Negro College Fund coined a slogan that resonated across the globe: "A mind is a terrible thing to waste."

Those seven words could hardly be more urgent for Ethiopia today. When vast cohorts of high school seniors reach the end of their basic schooling academically unprepared for higher learning, the public debate must fundamentally shift from passive concern to immediate intervention.

These numbers reflect an educational system in profound distress. What happens next will determine far more than university enrolment capacity; it will shape Ethiopia's intellectual, economic, psychological, and social future.

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Numbers can numb us.

Twelve point eight per cent. More than half a million students. More than a thousand schools without a single successful candidate.

But behind every statistic is a young person. There is a student who studied by inadequate light, a mother who sold something precious to pay school expenses, a father who imagined his child's education would open doors that had remained closed to him, and a teacher attempting to educate a crowded classroom with insufficient resources.

There is also a young person now wondering: what happens to me?

That question should concern all of us.

When such an overwhelming majority of students fail to meet a national standard, the easiest response is to place responsibility on the students themselves. Perhaps they did not study enough. Perhaps discipline has declined. Perhaps technology and social media have become distractions.

Some of those concerns may have merit. But when failure occurs on this scale, we are no longer discussing an individual problem primarily.

We are confronting a systemic one. An examination can measure what students know. It cannot, by itself, explain why they missed the chance to learn it.

Examining educational ecosystem

The national examination is the final point in a much longer journey. Long before a student sits for that examination, countless factors have already shaped the outcome: early childhood development, nutrition, school attendance, teacher preparation, classroom size, availability of textbooks and laboratories, language of instruction, curriculum quality, family stability, poverty, displacement, conflict, and the psychological environment in which learning takes place.

The World Bank's 2024 Learning Poverty Brief for Ethiopia reveals that, using the latest available pre-COVID data, 90% of Ethiopian children at late primary age were not proficient in reading when adjusted for out-of-school children--a warning that foundational learning difficulties begin long before Grade 12.

Ethiopian culture guide If we focus exclusively on examination results, we risk treating the symptom while ignoring the illness.

The appropriate question, therefore, is not simply, 'Why did so many students fail?

The more important question is: What happened during the twelve years before they reached that examination room?

That distinction matters enormously. A society genuinely committed to education does not wait until Grade 12 to discover that its children have been left behind.

When massive cohorts of high school seniors reach the end of their schooling academically unprepared for higher education, the public debate must shift."

Assessment must begin much earlier. Reading comprehension, mathematics, critical thinking, writing, scientific reasoning, and problem-solving skills should be evaluated continuously throughout a child's education--not to punish, but to intervene early. We cannot repair in Grade 12 what we neglected in Grades 1 through 11.

Centering teachers in education reform

No educational system can rise substantially above the quality, preparation, dignity, and morale of its teachers. Teachers are not simply employees delivering a curriculum. They are among the architects of a nation's future.

If teachers are inadequately trained, poorly compensated, professionally unsupported, or forced to work in overcrowded classrooms without essential materials, society cannot reasonably expect extraordinary educational outcomes.

The World Bank's Ethiopia Education Transformation Operation for Learning identifies teacher skills, school leadership, learning materials, and foundational learning as central challenges requiring sustained attention.

Serious reform must therefore include sustained investment in teacher preparation and professional development, competitive compensation, meaningful classroom support, and a renewed effort to restore the social respect historically associated with teaching.

Accountability is necessary, certainly. But accountability without resources becomes blame. Teachers should be held to professional standards, while the institutions responsible for supporting them must be held to equally serious standards.

Education amid conflict

We must also acknowledge an uncomfortable reality: children do not learn in a vacuum.

Ethiopia has endured years of conflict, displacement, economic hardship, political instability, and profound social trauma. Addis Standard reported in January 2025 that more than nine million Ethiopian children were out of school amid conflict, violence, natural disasters, and displacement, while thousands of schools were closed or damaged. Such disruption cannot be separated from national learning outcomes.

As a mental health professional, I believe this dimension deserves far greater attention. A traumatised child does not leave trauma outside the classroom door. Trauma affects concentration, memory, motivation, emotional regulation, sleep, and the ability to imagine a future. A student preoccupied with survival cannot always devote the same psychological energy to algebra, chemistry, literature, or physics as a student living in security.

Geopolitics consulting UNICEF's work in conflict-affected Ethiopian schools has included mental health and psychosocial support alongside accelerated learning and teacher training. Educational recovery in Ethiopia must therefore include psychological recovery. Schools need counsellors, teachers trained to recognise trauma, safe environments, and systems capable of identifying students who require additional emotional and academic support. Mental health cannot remain an afterthought in educational policy.

Rethinking purpose of education

There is another question Ethiopia must confront: What exactly are we educating our children to become?

If the purpose of education is merely to pass an examination and gain university admission, then we have reduced one of civilisation's greatest instruments of human development to little more than a gatekeeping mechanism.

Education should teach people how to think, not simply what to memorise. It should cultivate curiosity, reasoning, creativity, ethical judgement, civic responsibility, communication, collaboration, and the ability to solve problems. These are the qualities that enable individuals to adapt, contribute meaningfully to society, and navigate an increasingly complex world.

Newspapers A nation does not develop simply by producing degree holders. It develops by producing capable, skilled, and responsible human beings. And not every capable person needs a university degree.

Ethiopia must therefore strengthen technical and vocational education significantly and restore dignity and respect to skilled trades. Electricians, mechanics, builders, technicians, agricultural specialists, health workers, craftspeople, programmers, and entrepreneurs are indispensable to a functioning modern economy. Their contribution should not be measured by whether they hold university degrees but by the skills they possess and the value they create.

Ethiopia's own Education Sector Development Program VI emphasises the need to develop productive citizens, strengthen vocational attributes, and align education with the world of work. This principle should be reflected not only in policy documents but also in how society defines educational achievement and success.

University should be one respected path among several--not the only path that signifies success.

Imagine what could happen if students who do not enter university were offered credible, well-funded alternatives leading directly to respected professions, entrepreneurship, and employment. A strong technical and vocational education system could provide young people with practical skills, meaningful career opportunities, and pathways to economic independence, while also helping address the shortage of skilled workers across key sectors of the economy.

Ethiopian culture guide Current TVET reforms in Ethiopia, supported by the World Bank, seek to strengthen the connection between practical skills training, employment, and entrepreneurship. Such efforts are important, but their success will ultimately depend on the quality of training, the relevance of curricula, links with employers, access to modern equipment, and the social recognition afforded to vocational careers.

In such a system, failure on one examination would no longer feel like the end of a young person's future. It would simply mean that one door had closed while several others remained open.

Accountability must go beyond students

We often speak of student accountability. Students certainly have responsibilities: they must study, attend school regularly, respect their teachers, develop discipline, and take ownership of their education. Parents, too, have responsibilities. Teachers have responsibilities as well. But accountability cannot stop at the classroom door. School administrators, regional education bureaus, curriculum developers, teacher-training institutions, and the Ministry of Education must also be prepared to examine their own roles honestly and critically.

If hundreds of thousands of students repeatedly fail to meet a national benchmark, policymakers cannot simply announce the results and move on to the next academic year. Such results should trigger a serious examination of the system that produced them.

There must be a rigorous, evidence-based investigation. Which schools are succeeding, and what explains their success? Which schools repeatedly produce no students who meet the required threshold, and why? What distinguishes successful regions, schools, teachers, and educational models from those that consistently underperform? At what stage are children beginning to fall behind? Are curricula adequately aligned with national examinations? Are teachers sufficiently prepared to teach the material being assessed? Are students being asked to demonstrate genuine understanding and critical thinking after years of instruction that may rely heavily on memorisation?

These questions cannot be answered through ideology, assumptions, or the assignment of blame. They require evidence, careful analysis, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable findings. If Ethiopia is serious about improving educational outcomes, it must first understand where and why the system is failing--and then hold every level of that system accountable for addressing those failures.

Finding what works

Ethiopia does not need to reinvent every educational solution. It should begin by studying its own successes as carefully as it examines international models. There are valuable lessons within the country's education system that are often overlooked simply because they are local.

When one Ethiopian school performs exceptionally well while another serving a similar population and operating under comparable constraints consistently struggles, that difference is itself valuable evidence. It provides an opportunity to understand what works, why it works, and whether those practices can be applied elsewhere.

A country that fails to educate its children eventually pays a price far greater than any examination result can measure."

The task, therefore, is to identify teachers who consistently achieve exceptional results and examine what happens in their classrooms. It means learning from school leaders who have built strong cultures of learning despite limited resources and understanding the methods and practices that have enabled them to do so. It also means looking closely at communities where parents remain actively engaged in their children's education and asking what they are doing differently.

Successful practices should not simply be praised; they should be documented, tested, adapted, and replicated where appropriate. Education reform can be strengthened by creating mechanisms through which effective practices move from individual classrooms and schools into the wider system.

Reform should not always descend from offices at the top. Sometimes, the most effective solutions are already quietly taking root in classrooms far from the policymakers who design national strategies. The challenge is not necessarily to invent something new but to recognise what is already working, understand why it works, and give it the support and scale it deserves.

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Conclusion: Education crisis reveals deeper failure

The consequences of educational failure do not remain inside schools. A generation that feels abandoned by its educational institutions can become vulnerable to hopelessness, unemployment, migration, political manipulation, extremism, substance abuse, violence, and social alienation.

Geopolitics consulting Conversely, an educated population capable of reasoning critically becomes one of a nation's strongest protections against manipulation and division. Education is therefore not simply an educational issue. It is a matter of national security, economic development, public health, democratic culture, and social cohesion.

Every child whose potential is lost represents not merely a personal tragedy but a national loss. Ethiopia cannot afford that loss on this scale. The response must therefore match the magnitude of the problem.

Education should become a national priority transcending ethnicity, political affiliation, region, religion, and ideology. There are issues upon which Ethiopians may passionately disagree. Surely, however, we can agree that our children deserve the opportunity to learn.

Imagine a national educational mobilisation bringing together teachers, universities, parents, psychologists, economists, technology professionals, the Ethiopian diaspora, private institutions, civil society, regional governments, and the federal government.

Imagine tutoring initiatives for struggling students, national reading campaigns, strengthened teacher training, school counselling programmes, modernised libraries and laboratories, expanded vocational pathways, and serious investment in rural and conflict-affected schools.

Ethiopian culture guide Imagine if the Ethiopian diaspora contributed not only money but also expertise--professors mentoring teachers virtually, physicians supporting school-health initiatives, engineers helping develop laboratories, psychologists training school counsellors, and technology professionals expanding digital learning.

The human capital exists. What is required is organisation, seriousness of purpose, and the political will to place children above politics.

The 12.8% figure should shock us. But shock alone accomplishes nothing. The true measure of a society is not whether it encounters a crisis. Every nation does. The measure is whether it possesses the courage to examine itself honestly and respond.

These students are not statistics. They are Ethiopia's children. They are future teachers, scientists, farmers, engineers, artists, physicians, entrepreneurs, technicians, parents, and leaders. Their examination results should not become their permanent identity, nor should the failures of an educational system be placed entirely upon their young shoulders.

Instead of asking only why our children failed the examination, perhaps Ethiopia must ask a more difficult question: Where did we, the adults responsible for preparing them, fail them?

And after asking that question, we must have the courage to act on the answer. Because a country that fails to educate its children eventually pays a price far greater than any examination result can measure.

This is not merely an education crisis. It is a national emergency hiding in plain sight. AS

Editor's Note: Mistella Mekonnen Zewede is a licensed mental health professional with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from Hillsdale College, Michigan, USA, and a Master's degree in Mental Health Counselling and Consulting from Siena Heights University, Michigan, USA. She can be reached at mekonnenza@gmail.com