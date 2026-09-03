Ethiopian Airlines Nears Deal for Up to 10 Boeing Cargo Planes

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Airlines is nearing a deal to acquire up to 10 long-haul Boeing freighter aircraft as the national carrier moves to expand its cargo operations and strengthen its position as a major aviation hub in Africa, according to Reuters, citing two industry sources.

Journalism workshopDiscover moreHistoryPoliticalpolitics The potential order is expected to include two of Boeing's current-generation 777F freighters, while the remaining aircraft could be the manufacturer's delayed 777-8F model, the sources told Reuters. One source said the order could comprise between 8 and 10 aircraft, although last-minute adjustments remain possible.

Boeing declined to comment on what it described as speculation, while Ethiopian Airlines had not immediately commented on the reported deal.

The reported order comes as Boeing faces uncertainty over production of the 777F. Under international emissions regulations, production of the widely used freighter is scheduled to end in 2027, while delays to the development and certification of its successor, the 777X family, including the 777-8F cargo aircraft, have complicated the transition.

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In December, Boeing asked the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a waiver to deliver an additional 35 777F freighters, citing strong demand and delays in 777X certification. The FAA said on Tuesday that the request remains pending.

Ethiopian Airlines already operates 12 Boeing 777F freighters, alongside 3 Boeing 767 cargo aircraft and 4 converted 737 freighters. The airline's overall fleet stands at 147 aircraft, according to Reuters.

Ethiopian election analysis The carrier is also expanding its cargo fleet through leasing arrangements. In March, it signed agreements with AerCap for 2 Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft that will be converted into freighters. The airline has also been studying Airbus's A350F cargo aircraft, Reuters reported.

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The reported Boeing order comes as Ethiopian Airlines expands its cargo capacity alongside plans for a new international airport near Addis Ababa.

Construction began in January on the $12.5 billion Bishoftu International Airport project, located about 45km southeast of Addis Ababa. The planned 4-runway airport is expected to become one of Africa's largest aviation facilities, with its first phase scheduled to open in 2030.

Addis Ababa travel According to figures cited by the African Development Bank, the airport is planned to handle up to 3.7 million metric tons of cargo annually.

Ethiopian Airlines handled 897,000 metric tons of cargo in its most recent financial year, representing a 16% increase, according to state media cited by Reuters.

The airline has been positioning the planned airport and expanded cargo fleet as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Addis Ababa's role as a major aviation and logistics hub connecting Africa with global markets.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew also told Reuters in June that the carrier was expected to decide within 3 months on a separate order for 25 smaller passenger aircraft.

Addis Standard reported on 30 July 2026 that the United States had reaffirmed its support for Ethiopian Airlines' planned Bishoftu International Airport, saying Washington was exploring ways to help advance the multi-billion-dollar project while seeking greater participation from American companies, including Boeing and GE Aerospace.

Speaking during a digital press briefing on 29 July following the Africa Logistics and Communications Symposium (ALCS26) in Addis Abeba, Mark Mitchell, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Middle East and Africa, said discussions with Ethiopian government officials, Ethiopian Airlines executives and private-sector representatives had reinforced Washington's view of Ethiopia as an expanding market for U.S. investors.

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Mitchell described his meeting with Ethiopian Airlines as one of the highlights of his visit, saying the discussions focused on the Bishoftu airport project, which he described as a "remarkable and very exciting" undertaking for both the airline and Ethiopia.

He said the U.S. government was committed to exploring ways to support the project and that the Department of Commerce was working to secure strong U.S. participation. Mitchell also highlighted the longstanding partnership between Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines, saying Washington was encouraged by the airport's expansion prospects and its potential to support the airline's growth.

Newspapers "We're excited about what that airport's expansion portends for the airline's growth, meaning more Boeing aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines connecting Africa to the world further," Mitchell said.