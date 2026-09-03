Kenya: Comoros Opens Nairobi Consulate As Kenya Seeks Deeper Trade, Investment Ties

Nairobi — Kenya and Comoros are seeking to deepen trade, investment and regional cooperation following the establishment of a new Comoros Consulate in Nairobi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi said the opening of the consulate marked a new chapter in relations between the two countries while providing a platform for expanding economic engagement.

Mudavadi received the Letters of Credence from Mouigni Abdou, the first Consul General of the Union of Comoros to Kenya, during the formalisation of the diplomatic mission.

"The establishment of the Comoros Consulate in Nairobi marks an important new chapter in the growing relationship between Kenya and Comoros, while reinforcing Nairobi's position as Africa's Diplomatic Capital and a gateway to East Africa," Mudavadi said.

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The new consulate is expected to improve access to consular services for Comorian nationals living in Kenya while providing a focal point for increased engagement between the two countries.

Mudavadi said the mission would also create opportunities for businesses and investors from both countries to strengthen commercial links.

"The new Consulate will also open greater opportunities for trade, investment, business and regional cooperation, connecting Comoros more closely with Kenya and institutions based in Nairobi," he said.

The development comes as Kenya continues to position Nairobi as a regional centre for diplomacy, international organisations and business, with the government seeking to leverage the capital's strategic position to expand Kenya's economic ties across Africa.

Mudavadi said stronger regional partnerships would ultimately translate into expanded markets and investment opportunities for Kenyans.

"For Kenya, stronger regional partnerships mean bigger markets, greater investment and more opportunities for our people," he said.