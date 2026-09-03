Angola: President João Lourenço Appoints New Police Commander for Eastern Lunda Norte

Luanda — President João Lourenço appointed Commissioner Firmino Uyamba on Thursday as Delegate of the Ministry of the Interior and Provincial Commander of the National Police of Angola in Lunda Norte province.

The appointment is part of a Presidential Decree made public by the Press Office of the Presidency of the Republic.

In another Decree, the Head of State dismissed Commissioner Gerson Vieira Miguel from the position of Delegate of the Ministry of the Interior and Provincial Commander of the National Police in Lunda Norte.

Gerson Vieira Miguel had been appointed to the position in November 2022.ART/AMP