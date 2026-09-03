Angola: Minister Defends Investment in Research for Angola's Digital Future

Luanda — Angola's digital future relies heavily on home-grown research, youth training, and local tech development, according to the country's Telecommunications and Media minister, Mario de Oliveira.

Speaking at the opening of the 17th Technological Innovation Fair (FITITEL 2026) in Luanda, Mario Oliveira urged business leaders to back young innovators to help build a robust national digital economy.

The three-day event held at the Telecommunications Institute under the theme "Cybersecurity and Digital Trust in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," brings together students, tech experts, and corporate leaders to display local innovation.

Mario Oliveira highlighted the role of student innovation in shaping the country's technology landscape, noting that many former participants are already driving digital literacy and corporate modernization across Angola.

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"In each edition, we have the pleasure and pride of telling the country that our young ITEL students... show that there is real work, research, and study being done," Mr Oliveira said.

He added that the government aims to improve working conditions for young developers while supporting joint initiatives with local businesses.

Tackling cybersecurity and climate risks

Addressing digital safety, the minister pointed to the recent passage of Angola's Cybersecurity Law by the National Assembly as a critical step toward establishing international-standard security protections.

With global connectivity expanding, he warned that technological growth brings inherent risks, making cybersecurity essential for public and business confidence.

Beyond legislation, Mr Oliveira emphasized the need for international cooperation to tackle digital threats, calling cybersecurity a universal challenge rather than an isolated national issue.

He also pointed to ongoing cross-border initiatives targeting environmental issues, including a long-running partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States focused on drought prevention.HM/CS/AMP