Angola: Government Intends to Extend Fiber Optics Countrywide

2 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media, Mário Oliveira, stated this Wednesday (2) in Lobito City, Benguela Province, that the Angolan Executive is working to extend fiber optic services throughout the national territory.

The minister made this statement to the press on the sidelines of the launch ceremony of "ZAP Fibra" in the province of Benguela. "We are preparing a domestic submarine cable that will connect the networks of the country's coastal cities and support the terrestrial fiber optic network," he announced.

Mário Oliveira reminded that industries established in the country and other services need quality internet service.

He highlighted, in this context, conventional industry and agribusiness, which, in his view, that have been developing considerably, in addition to other areas and that need quality internet services via fiber optics. He announced that the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication has been developing partnerships with private agents and public companies to expand the fiber optic network.

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He also mentioned that connections with neighboring countries are planned. He added that the main objective is to make Angola an important technology hub in the region, both in terms of fiber optics and other technologies, highlighting the national space program, which has Angosat2 as its prime example.

"We are currently working on an Earth observation satellite that will have other capabilities to serve the economy and national citizens," he stated. Mário Oliveira emphasized that Angola is developing a set of projects to bring modernity and connectivity to all citizens of the country.

On the other hand, he stated that young people from the province of Benguela who were trained in fiber optics will work on the maintenance, installation, and commissioning of the entire fiber optic ecosystem of ZAP, launched today in Lobito.

According to the minister, both the Lobito Corridor and other industries in the province will benefit from the research of young university students.

"Certainly, Angola will take advantage of these tools, and the Lobito Corridor, industries, and agriculture will have a robust result and will contribute significantly to the transformation of the country," concluded the minister. TC/CRB/TED/jmc

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