Angola to Launch First Virtual University By 2028 to Boost Higher Education Access

Luanda — Angola plans to establish its first virtual university within two years, offering distance and blended learning options to broaden access to degree programs across the nation.

The Virtual University of Angola (UVA) aims to expand higher education coverage, particularly for students in remote regions or those facing physical mobility and schedule constraints, Secretary of State for Higher Education Eugenio da Silva told state news agency ANGOP on Thursday.

Silva described the project as a strategic driver for educational inclusion and nationwide expansion.

Preliminary studies on the institution's operational model have been completed and submitted for public consultation. The project is currently in its operational planning phase, though it still requires formal establishment and final approval by the Council of Ministers.

Digital learning platforms and technical infrastructure are currently being tested. To optimize existing resources, the UVA is expected to be housed within an established higher education institution, leveraging shared technical and teaching staff to manage student administration and online course delivery.

The official noted that due to human and technological resource constraints, the UVA will remain Angola's sole virtual university for the foreseeable future. The platform will deliver certified undergraduate and postgraduate programs online using digital classrooms, discussion forums, and electronic libraries. SJ/VIC/AMP