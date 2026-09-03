Botswana: Luanda to Host First Angola-Botswana Business Forum

Luanda — Angola will host the first Angola-Botswana Business Forum on Sept. 8 to bring the private sectors of both nations closer together and spur new business opportunities, partnerships, and investments, Angolan ambassador to Botswana Sandro de Oliveira said on Thursday.

Oliveira disclosed the details on the sidelines of a technical meeting of the Angola-Botswana Bilateral Joint Commission, which runs from Sept. 3 to 5.

The forum takes place during a state visit by Botswana's president to Angola scheduled for Sept. 7-8 and will serve as a key element of the visit's economic agenda.

The initiative comes as both Southern African nations work to finalize new legal instruments for bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture, livestock, tourism, industry, and commerce.

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Oliveira said holding the inaugural business forum presents an opportunity to invigorate economic cooperation between Luanda and Gaborone through direct contact between entrepreneurs.

"Expectations are high because, in addition to the state visit, the first Botswana-Angola Business Forum will be held," Oliveira said. "This is uniting the business community of both countries and giving new impetus to cooperation, especially in trade."

The ambassador stressed that the forum aims to translate political rapprochement into concrete economic results, adding that interaction between Angolan and Tswana businesspeople could boost trade, identify new projects, and create investment opportunities.

"We will take advantage of this to, in addition to the legal instruments we will sign, ensure that trade between the two countries can flourish, so that both peoples can benefit," he said.

The forum coincides with the ongoing work of the Angola-Botswana Bilateral Joint Commission, which is preparing new cooperation agreements for review at a ministerial meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Diplomatic and cooperation ties between Angola and Botswana were established on Feb. 18, 1976, shortly after Angola gained independence.

Since then, the two nations have maintained relations based on friendship, mutual respect, solidarity, and a commitment to peace and stability in the Southern African region.

Over the years, Angola and Botswana have strengthened political, diplomatic, and economic ties through mechanisms designed to deepen bilateral cooperation.

A major milestone occurred in February 2006 with the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement covering areas of common interest, including agriculture, energy, mining, and tourism.

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The Bilateral Joint Commission was established under that framework as a mechanism for dialogue and coordination to monitor commitments and identify new areas of cooperation.

The two sides decided to give fresh momentum to the commission this year, roughly two decades after its creation, to relaunch bilateral cooperation.

Among the primary sectors of cooperation, diamonds stand out as both nations rank among the world's leading producers and share common interests in developing and enhancing the strategic sector. MEL/ART/AMP