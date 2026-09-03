Angola: Health Technicians Updated On Mpox Prevention

31 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A team of 21 health technicians from the municipality of Viana, Luanda, completed on Monday (31) their training update with knowledge to prevent and treat cases of monkeypox/Mpox.

By:Albino Antonio

By: Albino Antonio

The head of the Public Health section, Idalecio Marciel, informed ANGOP that the team was created to provide a rapid response to potential cases of the outbreak of the illness.

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On the occasion, a contingency plan, an overview of the epidemiological situation, and the method for collecting Mpox samples were drawn up with attention to neighbouring municipalities.

He further stated that the objective is to interrupt the monkeypox virus in the municipality through the implementation of prevention and control measures in order to protect the population.

Specifically, he underlined the need for epidemiological and lab surveillance, which will make it possible to monitor the evolution of potential cases, as well as the observation of animals to allow for their monitoring.

Idalécio Marciel added that ways of managing presumed clinical cases were also reflected upon to reduce the fatality rate caused by the disease.

The importance of training focal points at the level of health centres for the immediate notification of suspected cases of Mpox and other notifiable diseases was also addressed.

The training also stressed the social mobilization with the residents' committee and traditional leaders, as well as the sensitisation of parents and communities for the control and prevention of the Mpox outbreak, was equally analysed.

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