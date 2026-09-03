Algeria: President of the Republic Conducts Partial Reshuffle in Judiciary

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted a partial reshuffle within the judiciary, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reshuffle included the Council of State, the Jurisdiction Court, presidents of judicial councils, attorneys general at judicial councils, court presidents, and state commissioners at the administrative courts of appeal, according to the statement.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, conducted a partial reshuffle in the judiciary, at the level of the Council of State, the Jurisdiction Court, the presidents of the judicial councils and attorneys general at the judicial councils, the presidents of the courts, and the state commissioners at the administrative courts of appeal.

The reshuffle is as follows: President of the Council of State: Benahmed Lakhdar.

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President of the Jurisdiction Court: Dahou Nassira.

President of the Administrative Court of Appeal in Algiers: Lahcine Kahina.

Presidents of the Judicial Councils: Judicial Council of Oum El Bouaghi: Mouni Omar.

Judicial Council of Biskra: Allag Abderrahmane.

Judicial Council of Bechar: Djehlat Abdelkader.

Judicial Council of Djelfa: Boukhobza Laid.

Judicial Council of Skikda: Hamali Samir.

Judicial Council of Sidi Bel Abbes: Antar Menouar.

Judicial Council of Guelma: Zerkat Soufiane.

Judicial Council of Mascara: Bouazla Benyagoub.

Judicial Council of Ouargla: Benbekir Monsef.

Judicial Council of El Bayadh: Yakoub Maamar.

Judicial Council of Souk Ahras: Belbel Mohamed.

Attorneys General at the Judicial Councils: Judicial Council of Laghouat: Hamouda Nasreddine.

Judicial Council of Blida: Menasra Youcef.

Judicial Council of Tlemcen: Kadari Ahmed.

Judicial Council of Djelfa: Belaid Abdelhafid.

Judicial Council of Sidi Bel Abbes: Bouchakour Mohamed.

Judicial Council of Mostaganem: Azizi Yacine.

Judicial Council of Tipaza: Laanasser Abdelaziz.

Judicial Council of Mila: Saker Mourad.

Judicial Council of Ain Defla: Hammache Khaled.

Judicial Council of Ghardaia: Maameri Mohamed.

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State Commissioners at the Administrative Courts of Appeal: Administrative Court of Appeal of Constantine: Baghou Abdelfattah.

Administrative Court of Appeal of Algiers: Amrani Kamel.

Administrative Court of Appeal of Oran: Amamra Ahmed".