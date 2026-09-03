Nigeria: Landon Emenalo Joins Celtic On Season-Long Loan

3 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Landon Emenalo, the 18-year-old son of former Nigeria international defender Michael Emenalo, has completed a season-long loan move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic from Chelsea.

The versatile youngster, who operates both in defence and midfield, will spend the 2026-27 campaign in Scotland to gain regular senior first-team experience.

Chelsea confirmed the deal in a statement on Thursday, noting that the loan represents a key step in the academy graduate's development.

Emenalo was included in Chelsea's senior squad for their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, featuring in a friendly victory over A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers under then-manager Xabi Alonso.

Having joined Chelsea's academy at age seven, the teenager progressed through the youth ranks and was a regular starter for the Under-21s last season, helping the side top the Premier League 2 table. He also contributed to the Under-18s' national championship win, featuring in the play-off final victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea said it will continue to monitor Emenalo's progress throughout his loan spell at Celtic, where he is expected to compete for playing time in both domestic and European competitions.

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