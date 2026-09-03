Uganda: Balimwezo Orders Clearance of Garbage Heaps in Makindye-Salaama

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo has intervened over heaps of uncollected garbage in Makindye-Salaama, Boston, Lukuli and Luwafu after residents complained about waste left behind following a citywide clean-up exercise.

Balimwezo visited the affected areas and found piles of garbage along roads, with residents complaining of a foul smell and fears that the waste could cause disease.

The garbage had reportedly remained in the communities since the clean-up exercise held last Saturday.

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During his inspection, Balimwezo questioned the capacity of some companies contracted to collect garbage in Kampala.

"I am concerned that some companies are being given permits to collect garbage when they do not have the capacity to handle the work," Balimwezo said.

After seeing the garbage heaps, Balimwezo asked Homekline to intervene and clear the waste. The company subsequently deployed more than 40 garbage collection trucks to remove the accumulated waste.

Balimwezo was also taken through Homekline's project to produce biogas from decomposable waste, which he commended as an innovative approach to waste management.

Homekline director Isaac Katureebe said the company's operations in the city depend on permits issued by Kampala Capital City Authority.

"KCCA is responsible for issuing us with permits to collect garbage in the city," Katureebe said.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Sarah Zalwango, commended Homekline for its developments in waste collection and called for greater professionalism in the sector.

"We appreciate Homekline for the progress they have made in garbage collection. We also need to discourage people from engaging in garbage collection when they do not have the capacity to do the work," Zalwango said.

Homekline manager Joram Muhwezi explained how the company has been obtaining permits to operate and thanked the Lord Mayor for taking an interest in challenges affecting waste collection in the city.

"We appreciate the Lord Mayor for coming to see what is happening and for supporting us in our work," Muhwezi said.

Area councillor Shaban Kwezi said the garbage had become a major concern for residents and thanked Balimwezo and Homekline for responding to their complaints.

"The garbage had become too much in our community. People were worried that it could eventually cause disease. We thank the Lord Mayor and Homekline for coming to our rescue and clearing it," Kwezi said.

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Balimwezo pledged to continue working with Homekline on waste management and questioned why a company with the capacity to collect large volumes of garbage had not been granted the necessary permit.

He also assured the company that it would not be prevented from transporting and disposing of garbage at Buyala along Mityana Road, in accordance with applicable waste-management arrangements.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over garbage collection and disposal in Kampala, particularly in densely populated residential areas.