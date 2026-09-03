Uganda: Jeema Demands Emergency Irrigation Measures As Drought Hits Farmers

The Justice Forum (JEEMA) has called on the Government to introduce emergency measures to protect crops and livestock as a severe dry spell causes crops to wither and livestock to die in parts of Uganda.

JEEMA says the effects of the prolonged heat are particularly serious in Karamoja, cattle corridor districts and coffee-growing areas, threatening agricultural production and household incomes.

The party is also urging the Government to increase funding to agriculture and honour the Maputo Declaration, which commits African countries to allocate at least 10 percent of their national budgets to agriculture.

Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko, JEEMA spokesperson, said the current crisis exposes the need for long-term investment in irrigation rather than relying on seasonal rainfall.

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"Mother Nature will eventually bring the rains, but as a country we must establish a permanent solution to this recurrent annual challenge," Nsereko said.

He said the Government should prioritise large-scale irrigation infrastructure, agricultural research, extension services and climate-resilience measures to protect farmers from recurring droughts.

JEEMA also called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to issue immediate contingency measures and technical guidance to farmers affected by the drought.

Nsereko said the Parish Development Model, which provides Shs1 million to individual beneficiaries, cannot replace major public investment in irrigation infrastructure.

"The Parish Development Model, which distributes one million shillings to individuals, cannot be an alternative in this regard, as it will never facilitate the large-scale irrigation infrastructure required to mitigate a crisis of this magnitude," he said.

JEEMA warned that the drought could have serious consequences for coffee production, which it described as a major source of export earnings and livelihoods for millions of smallholder farmers.

The party urged the Government to reconsider its budget priorities, arguing that increased investment in agriculture is necessary to address food security, poverty and the growing impact of climate change.