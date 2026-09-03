Africa Must Own Its Energy Future - Veep

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for greater African ownership of the continent's energy sector, saying stronger local companies and technical institutions are needed to unlock its full potential.

She said Africa must play a greater role in developing its energy resources and building the industries required to create jobs and economic opportunities for its growing population.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang made the call at a high-level gathering in Accra on Monday ahead of the 2026 Africa Oil Week, organised by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and ExxonMobil. Read More

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