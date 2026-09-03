Ghana: National Chief Imam Backs Optional Arabic in Public Schools

The Office of the National Chief Imam has expressed support for the teaching of Arabic as an optional subject in Ghana's public schools, saying the language should be viewed primarily as a global language rather than a religious or sectarian identity.

In a press statement issued yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, the Office said language policies in the country's educational sector should clearly distinguish between cultural and linguistic tools and religious doctrines.

The statement follows concerns raised by some members of the public over the introduction of Arabic into the public education system. Read More

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