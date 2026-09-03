Ghana: Police Arrest Suspected Highway Robber At Akateng

The Eastern Regional Police Command, in collaboration with the Eastern South Regional Command, has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber believed to be part of a gang responsible for a series of highway robbery attacks along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The suspect, identified as Bube Gariba, was arrested at Akateng, near Asesewa in the Eastern Region, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, following an intelligence-led operation.

According to the police, the arrest followed a crackdown by its Regional Police Intelligence Department (PID) on a gang suspected to have carried out five recent highway robbery attacks targeting commuters.

The attacks occurred at Kwafokrom, Anoff Nsawam-Adeiso, Apedwa, Adasawase-Ankaase and Enyiresi, all in the Eas

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In a press release issued by the Eastern Regional Police Public Affairs Unit and signed by the Acting Head of the Unit, Chief Inspector Bridget Opoku, the Police said preliminary investigations and interrogation of Gariba indicated that he had allegedly participated in three of the robbery operations near Anyinam.

The suspect allegedly told investigators that he received GH₵5,700 and GH₵1,500 as his share of proceeds from the robberies.

The police said Gariba also named three alleged accomplices as Mohammadu, Ali and Abdulai, while identifying one Osmanu, a resident of Accra, as the alleged gang leader.

According to the suspect, Osmanu provided the two pump-action guns allegedly used by the gang to terrorise passengers during the robbery operations.

The police further disclosed that one of the alleged accomplices, Mohammadu, managed to escape from the scene after being alerted by his wife, who allegedly obstructed the police from arresting him.

The wife, identified as 22-year-old Karia Hawa Isha, was subsequently arrested and is assisting the Police with investigations.

Nine other individuals were also arrested at the location and are currently being screened by the police to establish their level of involvement in the alleged robbery incidents.

The police stated that all the suspects currently in custody were assisting with ongoing investigations, while a manhunt had been launched for the escaped suspect, Mohammadu, the alleged gang leader, Osmanu, and other members of the syndicate.

The Ghana Police Service assured the public of its continued commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring peace and security on major highways and in communities.

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It also urged members of the public with information on criminal activities to provide such information to the Eastern Regional Police Command to assist in the fight against crime.