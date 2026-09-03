The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Mr Devine Selase Agbeti, has called for stronger collaboration among financial institutions, telecommunications companies, fintechs, government agencies and the public to protect Ghana's rapidly expanding digital finance ecosystem from cybercriminals.

He said the government alone could not win the fight against cybercrime and collaboration with stakeholders would go a long way to curb cybercrimes,

Mr Agbeti made the call yesterday at the media launch of the 2026 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, scheduled for October 1 to 31, under the theme: "Securing Ghana's Digital Finance Ecosystem: Building Trust through Collaboration and Cyber Resilience."

Figures from the CSA indicate that between January and July 2026, 3,876 cybersecurity incidents were reported in Ghana, with online fraud accounting for 1,818 cases, representing about 47 per cent of all reported incidents.

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In his address, the Director-General of CSA described the theme as "timely, deliberate and urgent," noting that digital finance had become an integral part of everyday life in Ghana.

He said salaries were now paid electronically, merchants received mobile and card payments, families transferred money instantly, while businesses increasingly relied on digital platforms to trade.

However, he cautioned that the convenience and opportunities created by digital finance were accompanied by growing cybersecurity risks.

"Every expansion in digital access also expands the surface area that criminals seek to exploit. We must therefore ensure that the growth of digital finance is matched by stronger cybersecurity," he said.

Mr Agbeti cited the Bank of Ghana's 2025 fraud report, which showed that reported fraud cases across banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers increased from 16,733 in 2024 to 24,778 in 2025, representing a 48 per cent increase.

The value at risk, he said, reached GH¢101 million, with the payment service provider sector coming under significant pressure.

Electronic fraud incidents in the sector increased by 54 per cent, while the value at risk nearly doubled by 95 per cent, from GH¢19 million to GH¢37 million.

Mr Abgeti said the awareness campaign would focus on helping citizens and institutions identify and prevent cyber-enabled financial crimes, including online investment scams, romance scams, business email compromise, identity theft, impersonation and other forms of social engineering.

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The Deputy Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, said the government viewed cybersecurity as a shared national responsibility.

He commended the CSA for its continued leadership and urged stakeholders to strengthen collaboration to build a safer digital environment.

"Cybersecurity is no longer the responsibility of one institution. It is a whole-of-society responsibility, and our collective resilience will determine how safely Ghana can benefit from the digital economy," he said.

The launch brought together representatives of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Association of Banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, telecommunications operators, government agencies, development partners, academia, civil society and the media.

The month-long campaign is expected to feature public education and stakeholder engagements aimed at promoting safer digital financial practices across the country.