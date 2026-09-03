Ghana: Amantin Rural Bank Posts Gh¢9.33m Profit in 2025

Amantin and Kasei Community Bank PLC recorded a positive financial performance in 2025, with profit before tax rising by 6.54 per cent to GH¢9.33 million, from GH¢8.75 million the previous year.

The growth in profitability was supported by a strong improvement in gross income, which increased by 22.33 per cent from GH¢29.82 million in 2024 to GH¢36.48 million in 2025.

Presenting the bank's performance at its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Amantin in the Bono East Region, the Board Chairman, Mr Richard Owusu Afriyie, said total assets also grew by 7.33 per cent to GH¢180.22 million, compared with GH¢167.93 million in 2024.

Deposits increased by seven per cent to GH¢158.46 million, providing the bank with additional resources to support lending to

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Advances consequently expanded significantly by 54.2 per cent, from GH¢42.99 million in 2024 to GH¢66.29 million in 2025.

Mr Afriyie said the results reflected the collective efforts of management, staff, customers and the Board, particularly in navigating the challenging economic environment.

He said the bank remained focused on improving profitability while sustaining growth and delivering value to its customers and communities.

"We are committed to improving profitability and sustaining the growth of the bank, while ensuring that our operations continue to benefit the communities we serve," he said.

Despite the overall positive performance, investments declined by 14.22 per cent to GH¢65.22 million, from GH¢76.04 million in 2024.

Stated capital, however, increased by 6.93 per cent to GH¢1.65 million.

Beyond its financial performance, the bank continued to channel resources into community development, investing GH¢86,505 in various projects in 2025.

The investment formed part of the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, under which it commits 10 per cent of its profit after tax to development initiatives in communities where it operates.

Mr Afriyie said GH¢42,505 was committed to the Kasei mechanised borehole project to improve access to potable water in the community.

The bank also provided GH¢20,000 towards the filling and improvement of the Chorkosi Line Road, an intervention aimed at easing movement and improving accessibility for residents.

In education, GH¢24,000 was spent on the moulding of blocks and the purchase of chippings for the Bresuano Community School Pavilion Project.

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Mr Afriyie said the interventions were part of the bank's broader commitment to ensuring that its presence in the communities translated into tangible social and economic benefits.

The Sunyani Branch Manager of ARB Apex Bank, Ms Susan Boateng, commended the bank for its financial performance and its contribution to community development.

She, however, urged management and the Board to remain disciplined in managing the bank's growth.

"You must grow safely, lend prudently and invest wisely while protecting the bank's capital and depositors' funds," she advised.

Ms Boateng said the ongoing reforms within the community banking sector provided an opportunity for Amantin and Kasei Community Bank PLC to strengthen its operations and position itself for sustainable growth.

"You must work together to build a stronger, better-capitalised, technology-driven and customer-focused institution capable of serving Amantin, Kasei and the surrounding communities over the long term," she said.

Daniel DZIRASAH, AMANTIN