Sudanese Anti-War Forces Reject AU Backing for El Burhan Dialogue

Sudanese anti-war political and civil forces have rejected the African Union's endorsement of a "Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Initiative" proposed by Sovereignty Council President and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, warning that the process could legitimise military rule and deepen Sudan's division.

In a memorandum submitted on September 2 to the African Peace and Security Council and the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Commission, the groups rejected the AU Commission's August 31 statement welcoming the initiative.

They said the endorsement contradicted the Peace and Security Council's position that a humanitarian truce should lead to an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire before any political process. They also criticised the AU for backing an initiative proposed by El Burhan, whose October 2021 military coup resulted in Sudan's suspension from AU activities.

The groups stressed that dialogue itself was not the problem but argued that any credible political process must be genuinely Sudanese-owned, with participants, agenda and timing agreed by Sudanese stakeholders. They called for the humanitarian crisis and cessation of hostilities to remain at the centre of the process.

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They also demanded the exclusion of the National Congress Party, the Islamic Movement and affiliated forces, which they accused of playing a documented role in starting and prolonging the war.

The memorandum warned that holding dialogue in territory controlled by one side of the conflict, without a prior ceasefire or broad participation, could entrench the political and territorial fragmentation created by the war.

The groups called on the AU to explain its endorsement, reaffirm its ceasefire-first position, maintain neutrality and coordinate international mediation efforts, including the Quartet and Quintet mechanism.

The AU Commission said its support was based on the need for an inclusive process involving Sudanese civil, political and societal actors. It said the dialogue should ultimately lead to a united, sovereign Sudan governed by legitimate civilian institutions, with a single national security structure and peaceful mechanisms for resolving political differences.

Othman Mirghani, spokesman for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Committee, welcomed the AU statement, saying it came at a crucial stage as the committee began its work.

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Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Mirghani said regional backing could help secure wider international support while preserving the committee's independence.

He said the initiative sought direct dialogue among Sudanese inside the country and that the AU could help facilitate contacts with the UN, United States, UK and European Union.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces aligned-government,Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), also rejected the AU endorsement, describing it as support for the army's position and bias towards one side of the conflict.

Tasees spokesperson Ahmed Tagad Lisan said El Burhan had called for the dialogue, formed its preparatory committee and determined its agenda and venue, giving the SAF's leadership undue influence over the process.

The anti-war forces reiterated that they remain open to dialogue but insisted that a credible process must first stop the fighting, protect civilians and prevent the war from being used to legitimise competing centres of power.