Tunisia - Court Upholds Unjust Conspiracy Convictions

3 September 2026
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

Beirut — Tunisia's Court of Cassation on September 3, 2026, upheld the convictions and heavy sentences of 34 people for "conspiracy against state security" and terrorism offenses in November 2025. Human Rights Watch had criticized the earlier trial as unjust and a sham, with final sentences ranging from 5 to 45 years. The Court of Cassation, Tunisia's highest court, was the final avenue for overturning the convictions.

The following quote can be attributed to Bassam Khawaja, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch:

"The Court of Cassation's ruling on the appeal was the last resort for the 34 people unjustly convicted, who are now behind bars or in exile. The ruling reflects the yearslong pattern of attacks on the judiciary by Tunisia's repressive government to silence opponents and critics."

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.