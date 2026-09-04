Tunisia - Court Upholds Unjust Conspiracy Convictions

press release

Beirut — Tunisia's Court of Cassation on September 3, 2026, upheld the convictions and heavy sentences of 34 people for "conspiracy against state security" and terrorism offenses in November 2025. Human Rights Watch had criticized the earlier trial as unjust and a sham, with final sentences ranging from 5 to 45 years. The Court of Cassation, Tunisia's highest court, was the final avenue for overturning the convictions.

The following quote can be attributed to Bassam Khawaja, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch:

"The Court of Cassation's ruling on the appeal was the last resort for the 34 people unjustly convicted, who are now behind bars or in exile. The ruling reflects the yearslong pattern of attacks on the judiciary by Tunisia's repressive government to silence opponents and critics."