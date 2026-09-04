Angola: Polio Campaign - Vaccination Reaches 273,557 Children in Cunene

Ondjiva — A total of 273,557 children out of the 289,913 expected were vaccinated against polio, in the southern province of Cunene, during the 3rd round of the vaccination campaign and vitamin A supplementation for children aged under 5, carried out from the 21st to the 23rd of the current month in the country.

The information was provided on Saturday (29) by the head of the Public Health Department in Cunene, Belarmino Satyohamba, during the assessment of the campaign.

On the occasion, he stated that the process achieved a coverage rate of 94.36% of the target population, aged under 5, across the 14 municipalities of the province.

Belarmino Satyohamba said that during the 3rd round, 171,892 children aged 6 months to under 5 years benefited from vitamin A supplementation, achieving a target of 106.58%.

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He clarified that the initial forecast was to administer vitamin A to only 161,279, stating that 342,170 polio doses and 72,084 vitamin A capsules were made available.

"The success of this campaign depended to a large extent on the commitment and sense of mission of the technicians, strong family adherence, as well as the mobilization work of partners and the timely availability of logistics," he emphasized.

He added that the campaign was ensured by 1,825 participants, including vaccinators, registrars, and mobilizers, distributed across 488 teams.

During the 2nd phase of the campaign, which took place from 22 to 23 May of the current year, 277,981 children were vaccinated, corresponding to 95.9% of the target group, which stood at 289,913 children.

FI/LHE/DP /CF/jmc