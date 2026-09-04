Ethiopia: Tigray Residents Vow to Step Up Fight Against Abuses By Illegal TPLF Faction

Addis Ababa — Inhabitants of Tigray region told ENA that the struggle to end the atrocities and inhumane acts being carried out by the illegal TPLF faction must be strengthened.

They revealed that the faction has continued inflicting harm on the local communities, including forced recruitment and human trafficking targeting the youth.

One of the inhabitants, Hluf Atsali, said young people in Tigray are being forcibly seized and pushed to become combatants.

Many youths are fleeing their homes to escape forced recruitment, often taking dangerous desert and sea routes in search of safety, he added.

People from all walks of life must unite to put an end to these abuses committed by the illegal faction, Hluf stressed.

Lemlem Samuel, a female resident, said mothers across Tigray continue to bear the heavy emotional and social burden of the ongoing conflict and forced recruitment.

For his part, Teka Gebru described the situation in the region as deeply oppressive and called for stronger community resistance to the group's actions.

Teka, who noted that forceful recruitment violates fundamental human rights, warned that Ethiopia's core values of human dignity and solidarity are being undermined in the region.